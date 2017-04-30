Everyone's favorite celebrity philanthropist and yacht partier, Leonardo DiCaprio marched yesterday in the People's Climate March in Washington DC. He reportedly walked next to former vice-president Al Gore with a sign that read "Climate Change Is Real".





A famous face popped up at the climate march in DC. Leonardo DiCaprio joins in on the protest. See item NA-34SA. pic.twitter.com/e8d65VmwwH

— CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) April 29, 2017





hi hello I'm currently at the People's Climate March in D.C. and Leonardo DiCaprio is 5ft from me pic.twitter.com/S7NMhEsWDp

— Izzy (@lzzer) April 29, 2017





The current administration has been notoriously inept at addressing the realities of climate change, with Trump even claiming that climate change was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese.

Thousands of people attended the march which was held on Trump's 100th day in office to protest both his inaction on the issue and its proliferation.

Header photo via Twitter