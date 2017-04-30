Leonardo DiCaprio Marched on Washington with the People's Climate March
Everyone's favorite celebrity philanthropist and yacht partier, Leonardo DiCaprio marched yesterday in the People's Climate March in Washington DC. He reportedly walked next to former vice-president Al Gore with a sign that read "Climate Change Is Real".
The current administration has been notoriously inept at addressing the realities of climate change, with Trump even claiming that climate change was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese.
Thousands of people attended the march which was held on Trump's 100th day in office to protest both his inaction on the issue and its proliferation.
