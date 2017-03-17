Lena Dunham is no stranger to criticism, especially of her refusal to hide, change, or otherwise disavow her body.

She took to Instagram yesterday to remind online haters of. She also pointed out that as a sufferer of endometriosis, she prefers to focus on diet and exercise rather than obsessing over her scale.

"I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body," the post reads. "I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented."

Read the full text below:

