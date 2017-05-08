Never one to shy away from the critics, Lena Dunham responded swiftly and mockingly to an US Weekly cover story that paired the writer and actress with "20 Slimdown Diet Tips." Even more than your average female celebrity, Dunham has faced endless scrutiny and speculation about her body shape since the start of her career. In the below Instagram post, Dunham called out not only the ridiculousness of such feverish attention to her weight but also the election-induced anxiety currently plaguing her:

