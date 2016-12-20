UPDATE: Lena Dunham has apologized for her comments on abortion yesterday, via Instagram:

Lena Dunham has come under criticism for statements she made on the latest episode of her podcast -- namely what many perceived to be a glib wish to have had an abortion in order to more thoroughly inform her activism.



I can't even imagine how offensive Lena Dunham's comments are to women who actually had to go through abortions

"Something I've thought about a lot is the fact that there is stigma around abortion," Dunham said on "Women of the Hour." "I always thought that I myself didn't stigmatize abortion. I'm an abortion rights activist, it's a huge part of who I am."

She then proceeds to dive into an encounter she had at a Planned Parenthood in Texas several years ago, in which a young girl asked her to share her story of abortion for a project -- an occurrence that jarred Dunham and made her realize she herself had internalized this societal stigma even though, "I myself had never had an abortion."

Dunham then went on to explain that even though she is someone "who cares as much as anybody about a woman's right to choose," she still "felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department." A statement which she ended with the strange and unsettling comment, "Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."

@lenadunham you're honestly the worst kind of feminist and no one should want an abortion that isn't just like a fun little choice¿??

.@lenadunham FYI an abortion is not something you "get to have." It's an awful experience one SHOULDN'T wish for like a gift from Santa 😑🙄

@lenadunham should never be able to brag about having an abortion it's sad that u think this would make u more authentically pro-choice

Listen to her comment for yourself, starting at around the 13-minute mark.

