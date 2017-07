Balaclava-wearing rapper Leikeli47's video for her latest track "Miss Me" is here and it's the perfect mood boost for a Monday afternoon. On its own the song is a great summer bop, and the accompanying video gives that same little lift you get from getting snacks at the bodega with your friends on a chill summer day. Watch below and catch Leikeli47 at Afropunk in her native Brooklyn next month:

[h/t XXL]