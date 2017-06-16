Last week, the Scissors Sisters—you know, the ones that had everyone including your mom dancing to "Let's Have a Kiki"—have teamed up with MNDR on a new track for gay dance floors everywhere. "SWERLK," a portmanteau of swirl, twirl, twerk, and swerve, is a certified disco-meets-house dance anthem that will surely pop up on every Pride playlist, this summer.





Thinking ahead, to save you the embarrassment of having no moves at the club, the Scissor Sisters and MNDR have released an instructional dance video. The step-by-step breakdown is lead by the SWERLK Dancers, aka Brad Landers, Jackie Carlson and Evan Montgomery. The choreography is by Landers, who also choreographed the video for "Let's Have a Kiki."

Proceeds from the single go to the Contigo Fund, which was founded following the Pulse nightclub shooting. The fund financially supports organizations in Central Florida, that help the LGBT and Latinx communities. The cost of purchasing the track is pay-as-you-wish with a free download.

Donate here.