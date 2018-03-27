While many contemporary designers play it safe, Lazoschmidl's Josef Lazo and Andreas Schmidl are natural-born disruptors. The German-Swedish duo has been building a brand that revolves around the queer possibilities of traditional menswear, cornering a boyish aesthetic and infusing it with playful feminine appeal.

Their Fall '18 collection channeled "an idol in rehab," which is a pop culture archetype the designers say they've embedded in the brand DNA. West coast ease flowed throughout, with floral silks, faux snakeskin pants and sheer everything, from pants to bodysuits and tops. Lazoschmidl also introduced their version of the Juicy Couture sweatsuit: head-to-toe velour looks, featuring bedazzled words like "Angel" and "Broken."

Rather than launching commercial lookbooks, Lazoschmidl has been producing exclusive fanzines with limited runs. Their seventh iteration features the brand's Fall '18 clothes, and models posing against a wall covered in shimmering silver streamers. This glossy DIY set was inspired by NSYNC's 2000 "It's Gonna Be Me" music video.

Click through a preview of Lazoschmidl's Unpublished Material fanzine, below, and purchase one here (There are only 100 copies available).

Photos Courtesy of Lazoschmidl