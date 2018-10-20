Listening to Lauryn Hill can be like a soothing balm, wrapped in the warm embrace of the iconic hip-hop legend's lullaby-like croons. As temperatures start to dive and extra blankets get added to your bed it can be all too easy to just stay home, drink some hot cocoa and cozy up with your favorite records on repeat. Luckily thanks to Woolrich and Lauryn Hill herself, you can now take all that warmth with you and do it in style.

Woolrich and Lauryn Hill have come together for a limited release capsule collection of coats designed by Hill herself. Featuring collages of album art from Hill's discography that have been screen-printed onto some of Woolrich's most iconic silhouettes. Woolrich is also quick to point out the little known fact that Hill is a talented designer in her own right having made and sewn her own clothes for the past five years. Hill brought over 30 sketches for jackets to the collaboration, covering all aspects from concept to materials to the logos used.

Photo Courtesy of Woolrich

Ms. Lauryn Hill x Woolrich will be available starting October 20th online and in Woolrich stores. The coats range in price from $2300-$3300 with proceeds going to benefit the MLH Foundation which supports community building iniatives and development throughout the Diaspora. Watch a behind the scenes look at Hill's photoshoot with Woolrich below:

Photo Courtesy of Woolrich