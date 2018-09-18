Seventeen year-old Larsen Thompson is known for her amazing dance moves and her flowing red hair. She's appeared in music videos for the likes of Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Janet Jackson, and is a darling of fashion brands like Dior and Fendi. She's making her film debut this month in Bloodline, and PAPER caught up with the social media star to see what's up with her.

You're making your film debut. Tell us about it. I'm appearing in my first feature film called Bloodline with Seann William Scott, the latest thriller from Blumhouse Productions. It's being released at Fantastic Fest September 22nd. I play one of the teens Sean counsels throughout the movie.

Do you get DM's from your fans on Instagram? What are the typical things they say? Many DM's I get on Instagram have to do with how I got into modeling or dancing. I love to respond encouraging them to follow their passions, work hard at their goals, and believe in themselves.

When did you start dancing? I started dancing at the age of 4. My aunt, Julianne McNamara, was an Olympic gold medalist and inspired me to get into dance at a young age.

Tell us about your involvement with Dressember.org.

I am modeling, fundraising, and driving awareness for Dressember.org, their upcoming Dress Collection launch featuring women designers like Jennifer Morrison, Caitlin Crosby Benward, Blythe Hill, and more. The heart of this collection is to provide dignified employment to overcomers of human trafficking in Nepal. The women who brought these dresses to life are paid 2-3 times the minimum wage, empowering them to find stability and independence for a new life.

How would you describe your personal style? My personal style is definitely "out of the box" — I love to be myself, take risks, and have fun when it comes to fashion.

Do you have any heroes/role models you've always looked up to professionally? I am fortunate to have mentors like Brian Friedman in dance and Coco Rocha in modeling always advising, inspiring, and challenging me in my career development.