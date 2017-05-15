Remember that time after Easter (Coachella) weekend when Lana Del Rey pulled up on the highway, got out, climbed over the barrier, entered the woods, composed a wee tune about Coachella, sung it a cappella for her Instagram followers, (presumably) hopped back in car and went on her merry way? I know! Classic Lana! Such a cracker!

"On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song," her Instagram caption read. "I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run."

Well that song has been recorded in a studio and is here in all it's glory. What about all these children? Lana laments! Maybe my contribution could be as small as hoping! She proffers! Lana wrote "Woodstock In My Mind" when stories of rising tensions between the US and North Korea were becoming more and more prevalent – which you might have forgotten about (even though it was only last month) due to all the other shit our government are continually getting themselves wrapped up in.

Can I just say also that Coachella is not Woodstock, it will never be, despite constant attempts from pseudo-hippies with a light cocaine habits and tasseled vests attempting to make it so.

Anyway here is the song, enjoy!

