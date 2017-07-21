Hope you're ready to break out your Audrey Horne moves, because Lust for Life, the fifth studio album from sad-eyed goddess Lana del Rey, is officially here. It includes previously released tracks, "Love," "Lust for Life" ft. The Weeknd, "Summer Bummer" feat. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti and "Groupie Love" with just A$AP. It also includes the much-discussed Stevie Nicks collaboration we've been stirring our cauldrons over for months, as well as the song she wrote about being too woke to enjoy Coachella. Forward all our calls to the beach house, we're gonna need some time with this!

Listen below and sway! Sway like you've never swayed before!







