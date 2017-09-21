One of our favorite Lana del Rey tropes is her penchant for making casual, solitary home videos – be they at night in her darkened Hollywood home, or in a misty forest after Coachella, we love them all equally. Sadly, we lost a lot of gems when the bummer goddess deleted her entire Instagram history at the beginning of the month (including the classic dancing-alone-to-The-Weeknd-on-Thanksgiving video), but we didn't have to wait very long for her to get back in the game. Today, she took to the 'gram to tease tomorrow's release of her Lust For Life merch – expect lots of cursive and rose embroidery – with an ad hoc fashion show. In the video, Lana models windbreakers, t-shirts, and dad hats as 1950s string music swells behind her, and it's pretty great. Shout out to her merch, her vibe, and her completely on-the-nose art collection!

In addition to offering new garment options for LDR stans, Lana also announced that she'd be revealing tour dates next week, so keep your eyes peeled and your credit card information handy.

Watch the video below...

Splash image via Getty