Lana Del Rey And Stevie Nicks Are Collaborating
Prepare yourself for the witchy woman collaboration of your blue hydrangea dreams, soaring on the wings of a white winged dove high above the Hollywood Hills. (Lana, can I be your ghostwriter yet?)
Fader has confirmed that Stevie Nicks will appear on Lana Del Rey's forthcoming album, Lust For Life, in a move that really couldn't be more perfect. (And here we were, thinking having The Weeknd on her album was the height of Lana collabs).
A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but until then you can get your Lana fix with the below:
[h/t Fader]
Image via Getty
Comments (
)