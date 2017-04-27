Prepare yourself for the witchy woman collaboration of your blue hydrangea dreams, soaring on the wings of a white winged dove high above the Hollywood Hills. (Lana, can I be your ghostwriter yet?)

Fader has confirmed that Stevie Nicks will appear on Lana Del Rey's forthcoming album, Lust For Life, in a move that really couldn't be more perfect. (And here we were, thinking having The Weeknd on her album was the height of Lana collabs).

A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but until then you can get your Lana fix with the below:





