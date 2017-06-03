Lana has been busy--after releasing single after single and a new music video featuring the Weeknd, she blessed us with a teaser for ANOTHER WHOLE SONG.

Shot while driving, the short Instagram video shows Lana unsmiling at the camera while A$AP or Playboi Carti raps and snippets of her singing float to the top. Based on the caption, it's a fair bet to assume this song will show up on her upcoming album Lust for Life.

Header photo via John Salangsang/BFA.com