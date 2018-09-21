We love it when icons recognize icons. An Ariana Grande fan account snagged a since-disappeared moment of celeb-on-celeb love from Lana Del Rey's Instagram, revealing that the "Born To Die" singer been spinning Sweetener as much as we have.
The black-and-white clip shows Lana in a car, doing an impromptu (and excellent) cover of Grande's "Pete Davidson." She's grooving as she sings "Got me happy, happy/ Imma be happy, happy" and shakes her finger, "Won't get no crying from me."
Our #1 sadgirl is probably vibing with "Pete Davidson"s cheerful message after the success of her recent singles, "Mariner's Apartment Complex" and "Venice Bitch," leading up to the release of Norman Fucking Rockwell sometime in 2019.
Photo via Getty