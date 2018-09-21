We love it when icons recognize icons. An Ariana Grande fan account snagged a since-disappeared moment of celeb-on-celeb love from Lana Del Rey's Instagram, revealing that the "Born To Die" singer been spinning Sweetener as much as we have.

The black-and-white clip shows Lana in a car, doing an impromptu (and excellent) cover of Grande's "Pete Davidson." She's grooving as she sings "Got me happy, happy/ Imma be happy, happy" and shakes her finger, "Won't get no crying from me."