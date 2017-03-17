Lana Del Rey announced her first live performance of 2017, which will be tonight at South by Southwest.

Those lucky enough to catch the melancholy songstress at the festival may hear her perform her moody new single, "Love," which she dropped earlier this year in anticipation of her forthcoming album.

Apple has confirmed that Del Rey will take the stage at 612 West 4th St. from 9:00-10:00pm tonight in Austin. For those who can make it, please thoroughly livestream so that we may live vicariously through you.

[h/t Fader]

