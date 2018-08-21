Lana Del Rey has confirmed again today via Instagram that she will perform as a part of Israel's Meteor Festival and announced that she will "be visiting Palestine too" on her trip to Israel.

The pop singer has faced criticism for her decision to join the line-up of the festival, which will be held next month in Tel Aviv, despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Calls from activists to desist from performing in Israel until the nation addresses accusations of human rights violations have similarly reached other artists, many of whom have heeded the call and chosen not to perform in the country.

Del Rey first defended her decision to perform yesterday, responding to calls from fans, as well as the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, to drop out of the festival saying: "We signed on to the show w the intention that it would be performed for the kids there and my plan was for it to be done w a loving energy w a thematic emphasis on peace… If you don't agree with it I get it. I see both sides" and claiming that performing in Israel "is not a political statement."

