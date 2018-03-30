Lana Del Rey Teases Dreamy New Song 'Happiness Is a Butterfly'

Lana Del Rey just teased a new song with the extremely Lana title "Happiness Is A Butterfly."

The instrumentals are characteristically dreamy, and are accompanied by a nostalgia-evoking flickering video Lana seems to have filmed of herself.

The first line in the clip is, "Happiness is a butterfly/ Try to catch it like every night." She goes on to talk about everyday being a lullaby and being on tour.

According to a post she made on March 5, the songs seems to be inspired by the inspirational quote, "Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you."

Lana Del Rey is currently on tour supporting last year's album Lust for Life. She also recently teased another song called "Bartender."

Photo via Getty