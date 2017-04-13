Music's resident sad girl and nostalgia expert Lana Del Rey is back in a big way, casting spells on rotting mandarin Trump, living in the Hollywood sign and just being an all-round dream. Now the songstress is on the cover of British mag Dazed, talking LA noir and new album 'Lust For Life' with tour-partner and everybody's favorite 90s icon Courtney Love. What a time.

I can feel you chomping at the bit, so here you are. It's Lana, in all of the sparkles and all of the fluff.

As of right now that's all we know, folks, but let this whet your appetite for so, so much more Lana to come.

Love of my life, my shawty, my wife.

Image courtesy of Dazed.

