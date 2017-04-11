Lana Del Rey Has Revealed her "Lust for Life" Album Cover and it's Glorious
Stop it all, everything you're doing, right freaking now. Lana Del Rey looks happy. She is smiling and happy. Lana Del Rey is smiling and happy and back with a new album for which she has just released the cover.
Are you ready? Here it is.
Can we just? What a dream. I can't.
While Lana Del Bae (ayo!) has been wonderful and lovely for a while now, she has always seemed deeply unhappy. In fact, this marks the first time she has actually smiled on an album cover.
Let's take a trip down memory lane.
Sad.
Very sad.
Sadder.
Saddest.
Proof that now Lana is finally living her best life. She is also taking down Trump and if that isn't a reason for smiles, what is.
