Stop it all, everything you're doing, right freaking now. Lana Del Rey looks happy. She is smiling and happy. Lana Del Rey is smiling and happy and back with a new album for which she has just released the cover.

Are you ready? Here it is.

Can we just? What a dream. I can't.

While Lana Del Bae (ayo!) has been wonderful and lovely for a while now, she has always seemed deeply unhappy. In fact, this marks the first time she has actually smiled on an album cover.

Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Sad.

Very sad.





Sadder.





Saddest.

Proof that now Lana is finally living her best life. She is also taking down Trump and if that isn't a reason for smiles, what is.

Image via Instagram