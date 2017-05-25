After a whole lot of back and forth, sitting on the Hollywood sign, casting spells within the Hollywood sign, canoodling with The Weeknd, writing post-Coachella pro-world peace tunes in the woods, Lana has assured us her upcoming album is indeed a happening thing and will be out in roughly two weeks.

America's number one dream gal confirmed last night that Lust for Life will be out on June 21 with a simple tweet:

There will likely be numerous blessings in store for us from the upcoming record, but in the meantime, enjoy watching Lana and The Weeknd watch over Hollywood and ship them endlessly.

Image via Getty