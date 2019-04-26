Festival season may have just kicked off with Coachella, but the offering of summer music just got a whole lot queerer thanks to NYC nightlife legend Ladyfag.

Coming back to the Brooklyn Mirage for its sophomore year, LadyLand is the music festival of your gay dreams. Coinciding with the first ever World Pride being held in the US, Ladyfag is rounding up an epic selection of established and up-and-coming artists for the extravaganza. From drag queens like Violet Chachki and Yvie Oddly to headliners like Honey Dijon and The Gossip, the weekend is sure to be a jam-packed spectacle to close out Pride month.

With years of expertise in the nightlife sphere, Ladyfag's talent for curation jumps out, combining a slew of artists with nightlife fixtures and creating a space for art, music, and nightlife to merge under the stars at the sprawling Brooklyn space. As the impresario behind famed parties like Holy Mountain, Battle Hymn, 11:11, and Shade, to name a few, the woman dubbed "nightlife sorceress" lives up to her nickname.

Opening the event Friday with performers like Jayda G., Octo Octa, Clara 3000, VōX, Katie Rex, Bottoms, and Jacob Meehan, the party will roll into Saturday with a legendary lineup that includes Mykki Blanco, Violet Chachki, Allie X, Coi Leray, Total Freedom, Michael Magnan, and Mistervacation.

As if all these acts weren't enough, the festival's headliners are charged and ready to deliver unforgettable performances at the function. For one, there's Chicago-born, New York-based Honey Dijon spinning one of her hypnotic Pride sets that flow between house and techno with dexterous mixing and expert curation. Then there's The Gossip, who have just announced their first tour in 7 years, and will kick things off at the festival by celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their 2009 album Music For Men.

Never one to divulge all the tea at once, Ladyfag still has surprises in tow and is announcing more artists in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets are available now and general admission tickets will go out May 1st, all on www.ladylandfestival.com.