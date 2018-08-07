New day, new good news. Like the braveness of Britney and J.Lo before her, Lady Gaga is the latest superstar heading to Vegas. The singer is set to launch an exclusive residency in partnership at Live Nation at Park Theater, part of the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas, kicking on Friday, Dec. 28 and continuing through 2019.

And it comes in two parts! Mother Monster announced that there are two sets of shows, called "Enigma" and "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano." The first is described as a pop odyssey of sorts, with a career-spanning retrospective of her immense hits catalog. (and maybe, this is just our grand wish: some new, post-Joanne material!), and "Jazz & Piano" will feature stripped-down versions of her classics alongside selections from the Great American Songbook. Photos promoting the sets show Gaga in a neon color story for Enigma and a black and white one for Jazz & Piano. Both are shot by Inez and Vinoodh and you can see them below.

"I can't wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas," Gaga said in a statement. "We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

J'adore! If you belong to Gaga's exclusive Little Monsters fan community, then you have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning tomorrow Wednesday, August 8 at 10 a.m. PT and ending at 10 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 12. More info about that can be found here. The rest of us peasants will have to wait until next Monday, August 13 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets starting at $77.90 (a steal, while supplies last). Those can be purchased through Ticketmaster or through the Gaga Vegas site. The full run of current shows is below.

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows: January 17; 19; 24; 26; 31 February 2 May 30 June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14 October 17; 19; 23; 25; 31 November 2; 6; 8 _ 2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows:

January 20 February 3 June 2; 9

Photos via Inez & Vinoodh