If you've followed Lady Gaga closely, you'll know her New York City visits always double as an opportunity to wrangle the paparazzi and serve lewks on lewks that provide a glimpse into what's coming next.

This week's appearance was no different, as Gaga used the (very brief, seconds-long, barely there) walk from Electric Lady Studios to her black car to showcase a series of outfits that strayed far from the country-glam edge of Joanne.

Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, Gaga gave something a little more classic a la Cheek to Cheek with her hometown visit — think Upper East Side Broadway enthusiast with a penchant for brunch, whiskey and expensive up-do's.

Gaga was reportedly at Electric Lady Studios filming a project with longtime collaborator Tony Bennett, which explains the more conservative style. Later that night, she stepped out in a red Christian Siriano dress to perform a live jazz set at Rose Bar with trumpeter Brian Newman and Tommy London.

This NYC appearance could mean many things, but we know Gaga's been in the studio working on a new album with names like "Perfect Illusion" producer BloodPop, Boys Noize and hitmaker Justin Tranter. Check out all three looks, below, and hope for more in 2018.



Photo via Getty