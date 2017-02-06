It's only a few hours now before Lady Gaga takes the stage at Super Bowl LI for the halftime show. And as we get ready for her to turn the stadium inside out with renditions of "Perfect Illusion" and "Edge of Glory," Mother has given us some photos of her behind the scenes in the run up to the show.

She shared pictures and videos on her Instagram story of her dressing room, family, and rehearsals.

"I will be playing the halftime show for Super Bowl LI," she announced on Instagram. "You are here today getting a behind-the-scenes peek at our preparation process for the show."

















She also tweeted out a family pic:





We're minutes away now!





Header photo via Billy Farrell/BFA.com