Oh, you thought she'd have just the one look for fashion's biggest night of the year? Please. Lady Gaga has arrived at the 2019 Met Gala, which she is hosting alongside Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Alessandro Michele, and she is sticking studiously to the theme. What's campier than a costume change or five?

So, first she gave this Little Bo Peep/hot pink nun at the naughty convent umbrella moment. That's designer Brandon Maxwell by her side:

Then, the first of many reveals:

This is a little reminiscent of her second Oscars look, which was also courtesy of Maxwell: <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Some light performance art:

Then this, which feels very 2009 hair bow Gaga, in a good way:

Turn around the limousines, everybody. You may as well all go home.