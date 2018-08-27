To a certain set of especially dedicated Little Monsters, all Lady Gaga songs are essentially lullabies. But now, you can play her music for the littlest monsters of all: actual babies. LA-based label Rockabye Baby! has been putting out infant-appropriate versions of popular songs since 2006 (they started with Metallica). And now they're tackling our beloved princess of pop, queen of Tony Bennett's heart. Just call her Lady Googoo Gaga.

Rockabye Baby, Lullaby Renditions of Lady Gaga, comes out September 21st. It includes several essential Gaga jams, including "Born this Way," "Bad Romance," "Alejandro," and "Poker Face." Joanne tracks like "Perfect Illusion" and "Million Reasons" are also on the docket. The album unfortunately does not include our current favorite Lady Gaga song, aka the endless "Oo-oo-OOOH" note she sings in the A Star is Born trailer.

Rockabye Baby! Vice President Lisa Roth told Good Morning America that she initially founded the label after failing to find a fun gift for a baby shower. She wanted something with "a sense of humor [and] a little irony," and to "provide parents with something familiar and nostalgic that they can also share with their little ones."

According to the label, Lullaby Renditions of Lady Gaga "trades Berlin-banger basslines for gentle glockenspiel melodies, putting baby on the right track to embrace that they were 'Born This Way.'" Check it out, below.

