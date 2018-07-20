



Details about Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Residency leaked today when a link for a "2 Show Bundle" appeared earlier today on Ticketmaster before being quickly taken down.

The residency appears to be a combination of two shows; "Enigma" which would likely be a retrospective of Gaga's pop hits and a "Limited Jazz & Piano Engagement" which would be a shorter run of shows covering her standards work Tony Bennett and acoustic renditions of other songs.

The Ticketmaster page also advertised show dates for October 25th & 26th of 2019 which would be almost an entire year after the initially teased December 2018 time frame. However, it is also worth noting that the residency was originally announced as a two-year engagement so both could be true.

As to the name "Enigma" it could be a reference to a line in her song "Aura" off of Artpop where Gaga sings "Enigma popstar is fun," or could be something else entirely having to due with a rumored new pop album.

Tickets are also supposedly set to go on sale July 27th, so stay tuned for potentially more updates!

Photo via Getty