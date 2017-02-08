Holy, wow. Lady Gaga has dropped the visuals for 'John Wayne' and it/she looks predictably unreal. Words fail.

In the video, which at this stage in the game is exclusively on Apple music, Gaga appears to be in full Gaga-glory. She's on a motorbike, she's in a bikini, she's doing 'Thriller'-inspired moves. All things are exactly as they should be.



Gaga performed the track, which featured on her chart-topping album Joanne, during her dive bar mini tour last year. During her superb halftime show, Gaga announced announced a Joanne-world tour which will kick off in August.



You can watch the full video on Apple Music here, because never enough Gaga.

Image via Instagram