Are you among the fans who watched the Internet go into cahoots over the start of Lady Gaga's Vegas residencies: Enigma and Jazz and Piano over the past couple weeks? Obviously there is a schism between fans who feel the digi-technicolor fever dream of Enigma took the cake weeks ago for best-in-show, but Jazz and Piano premiered just this weekend, and you know what? Get you a fave who can be a robotic alter-ego and a red-carpet-ready chanteuse from one moment to the next. Gaga truly offers a little something for everyone.

For Jazz and Piano, Gaga classed it way the hell up — great practice for her pending Best Actress Oscar acceptance speech look . Among the highlights: Gaga wore variations on a tux by Ralph Lauren; a body hugging sheer crystal dress also by Ralph for her Tony Bennett duets; opera gloves because drama; a Gentlemen Prefer Blondes-era pink coat by Schiaparelli, revealing a failsafe black velvet bow dress for her jazz version of "Paparazzi;" a flapper-style headpiece by Rinaldy Yunardi and embellished dress by Gaga's younger sister Natali Germanotta for opener "Luck Be a Lady;" and much more.

See detailed breakdowns of Gaga's custom looks courtesy of superfan account @lamaisongagax, below.

Photo via Getty



