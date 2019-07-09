"The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that's too bad." Lady Gaga says what everyone's been thinking in the beginning of an ultra stylized promotional video for her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. The highly publicized soon-to-be launched label relies on Gaga's own brand of individualism to define itself as an outlier in an industry inundated with numerous new labels.



Gaga's Haus Laboratories, on the other hand, is selling you empowerment and confidence. How? Gaga explains in the video. "They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself," she says in the voiceover. "Your glam, your expression, your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our haus, your rules."

The brand that draws inspiration from her time as a struggling singer in New York City will offer a range of different products as part of its debut collection including lip gloss, black eyeliner and glitter eyeshadow.



"When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup," she captioned her Instagram post announcing the launch. "I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true."

Available for pre-order on July 15th, the brand is being launched in an exclusive partnership with Amazon, The Business of Fashion reports.



And while the e-commerce giant does serve as a platform for smaller and cheaper beauty labels, Gaga's Haus would mark the arrival of a major beauty brand to its list. According to BoF, the brand drops this September and will be launched simultaneously across nine countries including the US, France, Germany, Singapore and Brazil solidifying its status as a global brand from the get-go.

"Look, you might want to look like the DuPont Twins. You might want to look like Erin or Kitty [who appear in her brand video]... Or you might want to, oh my gosh, look like you. And that's the nut that I really want to crack," Gaga told BoF. "I have a platform in the world. God gave me this voice for a reason, I don't know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I'm sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation.

While the current collection only seems to include a handful of products, rumblings of the singer's own beauty brand have been going around for months, ever since she first filed for a trademark in February 2018. The official application back then included foundations, cheek colors, eyebrow colors, lipsticks, lip glosses, lip liners, eyeliners, eyeshadow, fragrances, cleansers, skin toners, moisturizers, hand creams, massage oils, highlighter, bronzer, scrubs, lotions, nail polish and self tanners.



And if this vast product range is anything to go by, an even bigger and all inclusive Haus Laboratories collection may not be too far away. Call it wishful thinking.

Haus Laboratories drops September 2019 and will be available for pre-order starting July 15.

