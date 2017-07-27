The response to Donald Trump's disturbing decision yesterday morning to ban all transgender people from serving in the military - including the thousands of trans people currently on active duty - has been vocal and swift. From trans veterans sharing their stories of bravery and service, to celebrities, advocates and politicians speaking out against the ban, Trump's controversial tweets were met with anything but silence.

One such vocal critic of the ban is long-time LGBTQ rights advocate Lady Gaga. She took to Twitter yesterday to share her thoughts with the president:

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS

— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

.@Potus Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone

— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Many of these young people are transgender & suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation & targeting ur message encourages @POTUS

— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already?

— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong & brave. They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honor if they do @POTUS

— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Go off, Gaga!

[h/t High Snobiety]



Image via Getty