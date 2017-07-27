The response to Donald Trump's disturbing decision yesterday morning to ban all transgender people from serving in the military - including the thousands of trans people currently on active duty - has been vocal and swift. From trans veterans sharing their stories of bravery and service, to celebrities, advocates and politicians speaking out against the ban, Trump's controversial tweets were met with anything but silence.

One such vocal critic of the ban is long-time LGBTQ rights advocate Lady Gaga. She took to Twitter yesterday to share her thoughts with the president:

Go off, Gaga!

[h/t High Snobiety]

Image via Getty