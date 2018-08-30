Powerhouse designer Hedi Slimane's first bag for Céline is now on the formidable arms of the one-and-only Lady Gaga. Maybe you've heard of her? The iconic images of Gaga in Paris carrying the new design by the French luxury house's creative director surfaced on Instagram over yesterday evening.

No one was absolutely sure if the bag in question was Slimane's original piece, but this morning, Gaga's stylist, Tom Eerebout confirmed it, shocking no one. "He gifted her the bag and it's the first one from his new collection," Eerebout reveals.

This also makes Gaga the first celebrity to rock Slimane's new design for the storied brand, though it's not Gaga's first time at that rodeo. She was the first famous face to promote and wear Slimane's Saint Laurent in 2012 — a full look from the spring 2013 collection, only a week after it showed on the runway. And again, in 2016, she wore a gold sequin minidress with poufy shoulders from Slimane's final collection for Saint Laurent.

This is a first taste of Céline at street level that fashion lovers can expect, as Slimane will debut his complete first (and hotly anticipated) collection for the brand next month during Paris Fashion Week. This, obviously, will be a gag. Are you ready? In the meantime, I'll be saving my hard-earned coineesha for one of these coveted bags, which will most certainly sell out as soon as they hit the market.

Photo via Getty