Lady Gaga took the time out of her busy schedule of being Lady Gaga to explode the tabloid pregnancy rumors this morning. The answer... Yes! Fertilized by the seminal fluids of her own creativity and vision — Lady Gaga is pregnant with a new album.

Joanne was Gaga's emotional, sensitive, vulnerable album, so you know what that means. Based on the creative/marketing/biological clock of pop stars, after they make a hairpin stylistic pivot (i.e. bougie, elegant Gaga), they're apt to "return" to where they whence came. For Gaga that means giant eggs, inflatable vaginas, meat dresses, jumping off stadiums, concepts, wonky collabs, drama, hooks, drops and explosions. Or maybe she'll just keep singing in the character of Ally? I wouldn't be mad at it ("Hair Body Face" forever).

There's no word on how many months along Gaga is with LG6, but we're hoping it'll be a 9-month gestation period so that we may see it in the auspicious year of 2019.