Pop star Kehlani and Tove Lo are confirmed as headliners for the LA Pride Festival this year. The Christopher Street West, non-profit annual event, takes place this year June 9 — 10.

Both Kehlani and Tove Lo have been fearlessly outspoken about embracing their sexuality. "Honey" by R&B songstress Kehlani is a sweet and sultry tune dedicated to her love for women. The sex-positive and strikingly feminist records Tove Lo delivers — the latest being "Disco Tits" — make for the perfect Pride performance track.

"The annual LA Pride Festival and Parade will be the climax of a week's worth of vibrant celebrations across Los Angeles that honor our community's heritage, salute those who have fought for our rights, and embrace the richness of our amazing city's diverse LGBTQ+ community," said Gregory Alexander, CSW Board Member and Programming Lead for the 2018 LA Pride Festival. "Kehlani and Tove Lo are two of the most daring women in music today."

The Southern California's biggest LGBTQ+ celebration has been active for over 40 years, and is setting bold intentions with the 2018 theme #JustBe. Catch Tove Lo and Kehlani live at the West Hollywood Park Stage this summer for LA Pride 2018. Tickets are now available at the LA Pride's website.

Image via Getty

