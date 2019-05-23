Kylie Jenner is breaking her silence on Jordyn Woods' alleged role in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Though we already know that the former BFFs are texting again, a new mid-season teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians sees Kylie finally talking about the incident, per E! News. Starting with a brief hint of conflict between Kourtney and Kendall, we soon see some pretty heartbreaking footage of Khloe breaking down after hearing about what supposedly happened between Jordyn and Tristan from Larsa Pippen.