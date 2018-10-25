It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are moving: the pair reportedly purchased a $13,450,000 house together in Beverly Hills, People reports.

Jenner and Scott split the cost of the house, which they closed on two weeks ago. While People reports it was an investment, the new family also plans to stay there. Jenner and Scott previously did not live together, according to reports, but have been enjoying lots of family time together.

"They got a good deal," a source tells People. "The house had been on the market for one and a half years. Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it."

The news does mean that Jenner will be officially leaving the Calabasas/Hidden Hills bubble for now. The question is: will Jordyn come with?

