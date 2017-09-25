While Kylie Jenner remains tight-lipped and all-round cryptic about her probable pregnancy, a fashion film to accompany her V Magazine cover shoot has been released and, well, it's basically just a music video alternative to boyfriend Travis Scott's hit "Goosebumps."

The Nick Knight and Britt Lloyd BTS-esque visual features a scantily-clad (and blonde) Kylie looking sleepy and seductive while the wind machine blows, donning a variety of lip rings and a whole lot of glitter. As our Kardashian/Jenner hysteria reaches peak, why not consume as much Kylie kontent as we can.