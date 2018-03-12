Even, maybe especially, following her several month hiatus, Kylie Jenner remains the reigning queen of social media, so it makes sense that she'd give her first post-pregnancy interview to the people of Twitter rather than any specific outlet.
Jenner answered several Twitter users' questions, who luckily had many of the same burning curiosities we did, like what her strangest pregnancy food cravings were and who she told first. Here's Kylie on:
The worst part of pregnancy:
Her favorite Stormi feature:
Stormi's cousin Chicago West:
Travis as a father:
Her pack of tiny dogs:
Her pregnancy cravings:
Stormi's gender:
The fear of childbirth:
Who she told first:
How her bff Jordyn Woods reacted:
There you have it. Thanks to Kylie for answering our questions and to her fans for getting such great access, and most of all to Stormi for being so cute:
Image via Instagram