Even, maybe especially, following her several month hiatus, Kylie Jenner remains the reigning queen of social media, so it makes sense that she'd give her first post-pregnancy interview to the people of Twitter rather than any specific outlet.

Jenner answered several Twitter users' questions, who luckily had many of the same burning curiosities we did, like what her strangest pregnancy food cravings were and who she told first. Here's Kylie on:

The worst part of pregnancy:

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Her favorite Stormi feature:

well all of her! but her little toes get me every time 😫😫 https://t.co/iqC5aeqlTc

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Stormi's cousin Chicago West:

Travis as a father:

Her pack of tiny dogs:

Her pregnancy cravings:

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Stormi's gender:

we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! https://t.co/4Y7oJUUveu

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

The fear of childbirth:

I wasn't afraid! & you shouldn't be either. We were made for this 💪🏽 https://t.co/yteSWaboXX

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Who she told first:

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

How her bff Jordyn Woods reacted:

She said “ok well i guess we're both having a baby" 😂😍 real one ♥️♥️ https://t.co/U28l2uGQUe

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

There you have it. Thanks to Kylie for answering our questions and to her fans for getting such great access, and most of all to Stormi for being so cute:

Image via Instagram

