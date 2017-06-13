Though it may seem as though Kylie Jenner has only been snapchatting her time spent in LA traffic for the past two years, she's really been building a freaking empire. While we've yet to learn exactly how much her empire is worth, the release of the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list yesterday has revealed all: a whole lot.

The 19-year-old reality star, make-up mogul, clothing and accessories designer, author (remember?), and appearance-maker is the youngest famous person to appear on the list. She sits at 59th place with an annual income $41 million, only $4.5 million less than older sister Kim, who came in at number 47.

Of course, Kylie could not compete with top earners like Diddy (number one with $130 million) and Beyoncé, who made a cool $105 million last year and took the second spot.

Don't forget to tune in to Life of Kylie come August, so you too can learn how she does it.

