Are you under 30 and found yourself thinking of late, "get out of here Kourtney and Scott with your on-again off-again woes and your numerous children, I want more Kylie"? Well, apparently you're not alone. The demand for Kylie is so damn hot that she's getting her own spin-off show called The Life of Kylie which will show you more of one of the most-documented lives on the planet. Collective sigh of relief on three.

The young reality star and make-up mogul is the latest to receive her own show, following in the footsteps of other family members Caitlyn Jenner (I am Cait), Rob Kardashian (Rob & Chyna) and of course Kim, Khloe and Kourtney (take a new city that isn't Calabasas).

"The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Jenner said. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."

Mmmm, that's the stuff.

[h/t Variety]

Image via Instagram