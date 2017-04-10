*shocked face emoji* Kylie Jenner made a special appearance earlier today at a Sacramento high school's prom. Reports say she was accompanying a teen who got rejected by his intended date so King Kylie stepped in. *swoon*

Students at Rio Americano High School were shocked when Kylie showed up dressed in a prom dress and sporting a classic corsage with her best friend Jordyn Woods and accompanying junior Albert Ochoa. TBH they lost their damn minds as evidenced by the relentless screaming in the following videos.





Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B

— Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017





This is Kylie jenners date pic.twitter.com/DRNSrwgCc7

— Ethan Dang (@ethandang_) April 9, 2017









.@KylieJenner For those who follow @KylieJenner on Snap & wonder where she was going in a prom dress... answer: Rio's prom in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/Eb0oZaPIXN

— Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) April 9, 2017





All reactions, though, are secondary to the sister of Kylie's date.





TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!!

— $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Header photo via Twitter