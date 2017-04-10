Kylie Jenner Crashed a Cali Prom Last Night
*shocked face emoji* Kylie Jenner made a special appearance earlier today at a Sacramento high school's prom. Reports say she was accompanying a teen who got rejected by his intended date so King Kylie stepped in. *swoon*
Students at Rio Americano High School were shocked when Kylie showed up dressed in a prom dress and sporting a classic corsage with her best friend Jordyn Woods and accompanying junior Albert Ochoa. TBH they lost their damn minds as evidenced by the relentless screaming in the following videos.
All reactions, though, are secondary to the sister of Kylie's date.
Comments (
)