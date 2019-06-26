Alexander Rodriguez, controversial former baseball player and love of Jennifer Lopez's life, recently gave an extremely fun and candid interview to Sports Illustrated in which he divulged a little too much about his evening at the Met Gala. Rodriguez, who has re-entered the A-list by J.Lo's side, was seated with Idris Elba, Donatella Versace, and Kylie Jenner at fashion's most prestigious event. So what did they all talk about?

Um, it depends who you ask. Either bravely or naively, Rodriguez dared suggest to Sports Illustrated that Jenner spent the evening gassing herself up: "Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Jenner predictably isn't having it. In a characteristic lower case tweet, the beauty billionaire issued a correction. Quoting a People article about A.Rod's version of events, she said the two "only spoke about Game of Thrones."



Presumably after receiving a stern text from Kris Jenner, A.Rod backtracked. Now he re-remembers the conversation like this: "It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you."

In cases such as this, you can really just choose to believe who you like. Rodriguez was definitely a little too loose-lipped in the cover story — he also referred to Elba as "the black guy from The Wire" (yikes) and Donatella Versace as "a famous singer." Truly, his seat was wasted. Invite me next time, Anna Wintour! I know all the names.