Kylie Jenner has responded to an influencer who accused the star of copying one of her Instagram posts.
Jenner — who is currently on a girls' trip in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the summer drop of Kylie Skin — took to her Instagram yesterday to post a photo of herself wearing nothing but a large straw hat. And while many fans loved the photo, beauty influencer Amanda Ensing was less than impressed.
Ensing — who posted a similar photo back in June — left a comment on her post that read, "This photo looks awfully familiar," alongside a couple emojis that seemed to insinuate that Jenner copied her.
she is the perfect example of grace because she is a butterfly with bullet holes in her wings that never regretted learning to fly 🦋
However, Jenner didn't take kindly to the accusation and decided to respond to Ensing by writing, "from the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest." Oof.
That said, Ensing has yet to respond to Jenner's comment, but you can see the exchange for yourself, below.
Photo via Getty