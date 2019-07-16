Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe

Kylie Jenner has responded to an influencer who accused the star of copying one of her Instagram posts.

Jenner — who is currently on a girls' trip in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the summer drop of Kylie Skin — took to her Instagram yesterday to post a photo of herself wearing nothing but a large straw hat. And while many fans loved the photo, beauty influencer Amanda Ensing was less than impressed.

View this post on Instagram

vacation mode

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Ensing — who posted a similar photo back in June — left a comment on her post that read, "This photo looks awfully familiar," alongside a couple emojis that seemed to insinuate that Jenner copied her.

However, Jenner didn't take kindly to the accusation and decided to respond to Ensing by writing, "from the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest." Oof.

That said, Ensing has yet to respond to Jenner's comment, but you can see the exchange for yourself, below.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More