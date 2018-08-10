Last night, the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew headed out to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday. While there were extravagant floral arrangements, Don Julio 1942 tequila Jello-O shots, and a private ball pit, the clothes were paramount.

Kylie kicked off the evening's festivities with dinner at L.A. restaurant Craig's, according to E! News. The birthday girl wore Olga Paris l'attachante heels and a custom, hot pink Dundas dress with sharp shoulders. Later in the evening the party moved to WeHo hotspot Delilah, where Kylie changed into a glimmering body-con jumpsuit encrusted in 70,000 Swarovski crystals by Kuwaiti brand LaBourjoisie, a Marzook crystal orb clutch, and suede Christian Louboutin pumps in dusty rose. The youngest member of the KarJenner clan wasn't the only one to turn it out, her sisters also turned up the heat.

While Kendall went for a sleek black strapless dress and Prada flame heels, her sisters opted for sweeter, more sparkly looks. Kourtney's La Perla scoop-neck, spaghetti strap dress was covered in purple glitter and Khloé's white three-piece ensemble—made up of a crop top, fluid trousers, and a drop shoulder peignoir — twinkled with silver disc sequin. Kim went for a sexy, pink mini dress with a peekaboo detail, while sporting strapy sandals and "wet" hair look.

All these striking, saccharine looks beg the question, is 21 the new sweet 16?

Image Via Getty