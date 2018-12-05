Several hours after announcing in a somber Instagram video that she and husband Offset were splitting, Cardi B shared the first ever photo of her daughter, baby Kulture.

Celebrity baby reveals garner even more attention and mass hysteria (and dollar amounts) than high profile weddings, and given that little more than Kulture's feet have been seen since she was born four months ago (which in 2018 feels like ions), the casual photo drop will definitely be a shock to an already shook Bardi Gang.

One thing is for sure: she looks just like her mom!

Photo via Getty