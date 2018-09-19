Kristen Stewart knows all the right kind of fucks to give on the red carpet. This weekend, on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet while promoting her new film Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy along with her co-star Laura Dern, Stewart was asked by an ET Canada reporter:

"Kristen, I never thought I would ask this question, but Robert Pattinson was here earlier this week at TIFF. He said he would like to revisit Edward in Twilight. Would you ever go back to that—it's been ten years since the first one—would you ever want to return to that world again? Another life?"

There's not a fuck in sight as she responds without missing a beat: "Yes, absolutely, honestly start sending scripts my way. Let's start building this. Let's really explore it."

Dern and the reporter appear to think she's serious, until she clarifies. "I was excited! I was like woah, really?" says Dern.

Responding to dumb red carpet questions with grace—not being fake, but not being an asshole, all while keeping your publicist happy—is an art and Stewart, after ten long years in the spotlight, is a virtuoso.