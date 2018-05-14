Kris Jenner's Patrick Starrr Makeover Is the Only Tutorial We Recognize

It was only a matter of time before Kristen Mary Jenner, the woman who parlayed a former Olympic athlete's career into a decades-long motivational circuit, her daughter's sex tape into the most successful reality show in history and another child's small lips into a billion-dollar business, also chose to break into the makeup market — and her own collection might just be the Kardashian/Jenner's best yet. What else might you expect from the center of the universe?

To celebrate the launch of her mother's day collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner let YouTube sensation Patrick Starrr do her makeup, while he transformed himself into Kris, all with products named after the famous momager's most iconic lines on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I just took some of the things that I have been known for saying [on the show], and came up with a list," Kris said in the video. "And Kylie loved it." You're doing amazing, sweetie.

Watch her in all her glory, below.

