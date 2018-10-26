When Kim Kardashian first stepped out in bike shorts two years ago, it wasn't a look that people embraced right away.

Now, because she's nothing if not a trendsetter, everybody's doing it, from her family to stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. Plus, bike shorts have the added benefits of being tight, comfortable, and somehow, weirdly preventative of inner-thigh chafing, which would certainly make Ja'mie proud. And though Kim is more apt to choose a sweatshirt or hoodie monochrome with whatever color her bike shorts are, as Virgil Abloh's Off-White and the late Princess Diana once proved, they're epically chic when styled with a blazer. What could be better?

Turns out, lots of things are better than bike shorts, according to one momager Kris Jenner, who doesn't care who's wearing them, it just ain't right! (She'd hate me then, because I have been known to pair a smart blazer with said short and a cute shoe, giving executive-who-takes-Soulcycle realness). During a round of burning questions on Ellen, when asked about fashion trends she didn't understand, she said, "The bike shorts that Kim wears!" But you know, in fairness, despite its popularity, maybe Kris belongs to the camp who believes that leggings or legging-descendants are not pants that deserve to be worn anywhere but during laundry day at home and in Pilates class.

While on Ellen, Kris also expressed support for her son-in-law Kanye West despite his vocal support of Trump. "I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be," she admitted, adding, "You're always concerned when there's controversy and drama and things are going on and it's sometimes worrisome. When you have six kids and extended family and nine grandchildren, there's a lot going on. And I just want to be there and be supportive and be there if he needs me. That's really where my heart is."

OK! Meanwhile we're holding out hope that the KardashiJenner clan poses for a family photo soon in head-to-toe athletic wear, bike shorts included. Kris' suiting and cane look wouldn't quite fit, or send the right message (despite its being powerful matriarch chic). Of course, should such a family photo-op occur, Kris could just be the one behind the camera.

Photo via Instagram



