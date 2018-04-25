The Kardashians are famous for doing it all — they are TV stars, models, businesswomen, mothers, glam experts. Now, Kourtney can add legal advocate to that long list of accomplishments. She recently went to Capitol Hill to advocate for safer makeup laws via a #BeautyMadeBetter campaign.

She met with Ken Cook, the president of the Environmental Working Group, to advocate for the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which aims to tighten the Food and Drug Administration's control over what goes into cosmetics. There haven't been significant changes to current makeup regulations in 80 years, The Cut notes, and currently, makeup brands don't even have to report the ingredients they use with the FDA.



Yesterday, Kourtney spoke in support of new industry standards, saying, "It would be nice if there were laws to regulate so that the people running these businesses can have some standards of what to use. The fact that we have to guess so much, even going into a store to buy anything... you shouldn't walk around aimlessly wondering, 'Is this okay? Is not that okay?' Everybody should have the right to healthy products in personal care."





Kourtney, a well-known supporter of organic food and beauty products, just launched a makeup collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner. The Kourt x Kylie line includes three palettes and three velvet lipsticks. Yesterday, during her speech, Kourtney mentioned the line and said that Kylie Cosmetics takes care to avoid toxic chemicals.

Image via BFA

